School leaders in Hanover set to discuss schools’ name change in meeting

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Hanover County are set to discuss renaming Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School as well as their mascots in tomorrow’s school board meeting.
The school board meeting will take place on July 14 at 6 p.m.
Last week, Governor Northam sent a letter to school boards in the state urging them to change the names of schools with Confederate ties.
“When those names reflect our broken and racist past, they also perpetuate the hurt inextricably woven into this past,” Gov. Northam wrote in a letter. “When our public schools are named after individuals who advanced slavery and systemic racism, and we allow those names to remain on school property, we tacitly endorse their values as our own.”
