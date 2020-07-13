Police investigating after man shot in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Hopewell on Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Liberty Avenue around 3:23 p.m. for the report of a person shot.
At the scene, police and EMS found a 34-year-old man inside a home with gunshot related injuries. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Police did not release information on the extent of his injuries.
Police said the man was outside when two people approached him.
“During the encounter, the offender(s) shot the victim and fled on foot to a grey sedan and fled north on Liberty Avenue towards Winston Churchill Drive,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keith Krueger at (804) 541-2284 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.
