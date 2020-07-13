Officials: 2 hospitalized after fire in Virginia jail

COURTLAND, Va. (AP) - Authorities say two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a fire at a Virginia jail.
WAVY-TV reports the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to battle the blaze at Southampton County Jail Sunday night after an inmate notified officials about the fire.
WVEC-TV reports the blaze was put out within an hour.
Officials say multiple people were triaged at the scene, leading to the two being sent to a hospital.
Authorities did not reveal the identity of those hospitalized.
Officials say the cause of the fire is not known.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)