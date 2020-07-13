News to Know for July 13: Redskins name change; More reopening options for RPS; Apartment fire displaces 17; Henrico meeting, car rally; Showers throughout today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here is a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Summertime heat and humidity will prevail over Virginia for at least the next week.
Partly sunny. Chance of a morning shower or storm before 10am, then A Few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.
An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out south or southeast of Richmond with gusty winds.
Highs near 90.
It's unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league's oldest franchises.
USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post, Washington Times and Sports Business Journal reported Sunday night that owner Dan Snyder is set to “retire” the name.
Yahoo, on Saturday, reported a name change was imminent.
Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59.
State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning.
The cause of her death has not been announced.
Kelly Preston, who played dramatic and comic foil to actors ranging from Tom Cruise in “Jerry Maguire” to Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Twins,” died Sunday, husband John Travolta said. She was 57.
Travolta said in an Instagram post that his wife of 28 years died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
The couple had three children together.
Richmond Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Jason Kamras has introduced three more additional reopening options for the school district this fall, bringing the number of reopening plans to five.
Superintendent Kamras reconsidered the additional options last week after Dr. Danny Avula from the Richmond Health Department, shared insight on how COVID-19 affects children.
The three additional reopening plans include:
Plan C (Broken down by grade)
- Only a fully virtual option for middle school and secondary students
- Only a fully virtual option for high schoolers
Plan D
- Fully virtual, except for students with the most academic needs
Plan E
- Fully virtual for everyone
Click here to see Plan A and Plan B, which was introduced at the school board meeting last week.
The social media group “HCPS Back to School Safely” is taking the movement to their vehicles on Tuesday, July 14.
Teachers and community members in Henrico County Public Schools are holding a car rally to encourage a “safer” school opening.
They encourage attendees to park in a parking spot, bring signs and stay in or near a car. They are asking that people wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart.
The Henrico School Board is holding a meeting on Tuesday, July 14, to answer questions about reopening schools in the fall.
The meeting is held at Glen Allen High School from 7-8:30 p.m., and the in-person attendance will be capped at 250 people. The discussion will also be live streamed and can be viewed on the schools division’s website, henricoschools.us.
Questions for the school board can be submitted through a Google Form. The link can be found here or at henricoschools.us.
Senator Mark Warner has canceled a trip to Charlottesville after his family came into contact with a person that later tested positive for COVID-19.
The person who tested positive was a friend of one of Warner’s children was recently in contact with the family.
Sen. Warner and his family have all tested negative and are showing no symptoms of the virus.
Warner had planned to speak at a community development roundtable on Tuesday, July 14. It is unclear whether or not the roundtable will be canceled or moved on-line at this time.
Richmond Fire Department brought a two-alarm apartment fire near Virginia Union University’s campus under control on Saturday morning.
RFD reported that four apartments were impacted by the fire.
Virginia Red Cross was contacted to possibly assist 12 adults and 5 children.
RFD said in a tweet that there were no injuries to report.
School leaders in Hanover County are set to discuss renaming Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School as well as their mascots in tomorrow’s school board meeting.
The school board meeting will take place on July 14 at 6 p.m.
Last week, Governor Northam sent a letter to school boards in the state urging them to change the names of schools with Confederate ties.
Top Golf located in Scott’s Addition will be reopening along with health and safety guidelines for guests.
Those health guidelines for guests include:
- Six-foot social distancing markers will be placed throughout the common areas
- A maximum of six people will be allowed in a bay. Guests must wear masks until you get in your bay
- Clubs, balls, game screens and other high-touch surfaces will be disinfected between each group

