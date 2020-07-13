New Kent County Sheriff’s Office investigating white supremacist propaganda

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after white supremacist propaganda was found in the county.
The sheriff’s office said that several citizens had reported the items being left in or near their mailboxes. The propaganda appears to be coming from a KKK group in North Carolina.
“We are asking anyone that sees a vehicle being used to distribute these items to please get a vehicle description, a license plate number and state if possible. Do not put yourself in harms way or confront any one to do so. We would like to locate the parties involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
Deputies say similar items have been popping up in surrounding counties.
