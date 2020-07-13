Lightning strike hits tree, causing fire to spread to attic of home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The attic of a residence caught on fire after a lightning strike hit a tree near the home.
At 6:51 a.m., crews received a call about a fire in the attic of a house located in the 4200 block of Gloucestershire Street.
Lightning struck a pine tree beside the home, which hopped over to the attic of the residence, causing a fire.
Within five minutes, crews were able to get the fire under control.
Everyone was evacuated from the building.
Four adults and three children were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.
No injuries have been reported.
