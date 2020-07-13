Henrico sports store prepared for new Washington football name

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The owner of a sporting goods store in Henrico says they’ll be ready to sell a new era of Washington football gear after the team said it would be retiring the “Redskins” nickname.
Disco Sports in Henrico has been selling Washington gear for decades.
The sporting goods store near Regency Square Mall had all of their Redskins gear ready to go for the upcoming season but obviously there’s a little change in plans as the small business looks to keep moving forward.
“We’ve been in it for 50 years and I’ve seen lots and lots of changes. And of course, we support the teams and you can’t do anything about changes, so we’ll sell all our Redskins stuff and then, whatever name they change it to we’ll have to support that too,” owner Gail Held said.
From the Larry Brown and Sonny Jurgensen days of 1970, Disco Sports says they’ll be ready for the new era of Washington football with the likes of Dwayne Haskins and Chase Young.
