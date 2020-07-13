Forecast: A Hot and humid week. Slim storm chances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Summertime heat and humidity will prevail over Virginia for at least the next week
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a morning shower or storm before 10am, then A Few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out south or southeast of Richmond with gusty winds. Highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20-40% with the highest chance in Southern VA)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and more humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)n Chance: 50%)nce: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in low 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
