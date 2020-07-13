Food distribution, thrift store in Sandston will be closing its doors

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - ‘The Way’ located in Sandston will be closing its doors.
Former Executive Director, Brian Purcell announced on Facebook that after five years, the food distribution and thrift store will be closing on July 15.
Purcell says the outreach will be shifting away from the food distribution part and thrift store to focusing more on helping those who are coming home from prison as well as those who are battling addiction.
“Thanks to everyone who has helped me help neighbor’s in need,” Purcell said on his Facebook page. “God bless you all.”
The decision comes after Purcell recently resigned as Executive Director following his battle with COVID-19.
