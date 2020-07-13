Death investigation underway after tractor-trailer crash in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a death investigation is underway after a tractor-trailer crash in Henrico.
Henrico Police responded to the scene on Rt. 301 near Upham Drive around 10:40 a.m.
According to the investigation, the tractor-trailer rolled over the railing down an embankment and landed upside down.
Police say there is one confirmed fatality, however, the cause of death is under investigation.
All southbound lanes are closed and one northbound lane is closed while first responders work at the scene of the crash. Police say Route 301 should be closed for the next two to three colors.
Police say drivers should expect to use alternate routes.
