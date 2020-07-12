Washington plans to retire ‘Redskins’ name on Monday

WASHINGTON (WWBT) - The Washington Redskins football franchise is planning on retiring the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, as reported by NBC Washington.
NBC Washington reports that while the team plans to retire ‘Redskins,’ the organization has still yet to choose a new mascot.
The move comes just over a week after the team announced it was undergoing a “thorough review” of its name on July 3.
“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Washington owner Dan Snyder told NBC Washington on July 3.
The football team was forced to take action after some of the team’s largest corporate sponsors -- FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America -- all called on the team to change its name, according to reports from NBC Washington. Several other major companies have followed FedEx’s lead, as Amazon, Target and Walmart have removed Washington apparel until the name is changed, NBC Washington reported.
