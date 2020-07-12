Virginia speedway: Driver dies following crash during race

Shawn Balluzzo (Source: Mark Wertz)
By Associated Press | July 12, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 3:07 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - A driver died Saturday night in a crash during a race at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Virginia.

Speedway officials said in a statement Sunday that driver Shawn Balluzzo died following a crash during the second of two Modified Division races.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the 64-year-old Balluzzo was the winningest driver in the history of the track.

He had finished second in the first of Saturday’s twin 50-lap races, which were the season openers for the Modifieds.

During the second race, Balluzzo’s car went airborne after bumping another car and crashed front-first into a wall.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

