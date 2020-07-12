Sen. Mark Warner cancels Charlottesville trip after family friend tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner has canceled a trip to Charlottesville after his family came into contact with a person that later tested positive for COVID-19.
The person who tested positive was a friend of one of Warner’s children was recently in contact with the family. Sen. Warner and his family have all tested negative and are showing now symptoms of the virus.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance provided by the Capitol physician, Senator Warner has chosen to cancel his planned events around the Commonwealth and instead will hold meetings this week by phone and videoconference,” Communications Director Rachel Cohen said in a statement via email.
Warner had planned to speak at a community development roundtable on Tuesday, July 14 at the Piedmont Housing Alliance to discuss expanding economic opportunity in minority and low-income communities as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear whether or not the roundtable will be canceled or moved on-line at this time.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.
