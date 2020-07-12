Push to change historic markers with Confederate image on Fan District homes

“As you can see, on our porch right here is the ‘Fan Area National Register of Historic Places’ and there in the middle of the plaque is the Robert E. Lee statue,” said Kutchera. “What got me thinking about it was not only our plaque, but the plaque nearby on a brand new house. It was an identical plaque, but with the year 2020, and I realized that perhaps this may be the last year that these plaques will be made.”