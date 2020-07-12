80-year-old Virginia woman last seen traveling to North Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 80-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her residence in Moneta, Virginia is missing.
The missing senior, Sonya Babiy Riche, was last seen Saturday, July 11 at 2:30 p.m. leaving Larboard Drive in Moneta and traveling to Cary, North Carolina.
Riche is 80 years old, 5′2″, and weighs 148 lbs. She has hazel eyes and gray hair.
She was last seen wearing brown pants and a blue sweater. She is driving a 2008 white Acura TSX with Virginia tags 19SD95. Police say she may be in North Carolina, but her whereabouts are unknown at this time.
The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 540-380-5700. Visit www.vasenioralert.com for more information.
