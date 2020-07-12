Henrico social media group rallying for safe, equitable school reopening

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The social media group “HCPS Back to School Safely” is taking the movement to their vehicles on Tuesday, July 14.
Teachers and community members in Henrico County Public Schools are holding a car rally to encourage a “safer” school opening.
They encourage attendees to park in a parking spot, bring signs and stay in or near a car. They are asking that people wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart.
Some of their ideas for signs include “Teachers Count,” “Safety is the Priority” and “My Child Could be the .5%.”
The rally starts at Glen Allen High School on July 14 at 6 p.m.
