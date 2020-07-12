Henrico School Board’s meeting will have limited in-person attendance: Here’s how you can submit questions

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico School Board is holding a meeting on Tuesday, July 14, to answer questions about reopening schools in the fall.
The meeting is held at Glen Allen High School from 7-8:30 p.m., and the in-person attendance will be capped at 250 people. The discussion will also be live streamed and can be viewed on the schools division’s website, henricoschools.us.
Questions for the school board can be submitted through a Google Form. The link can be found here or at henricoschools.us.
Attendees 10 years and older are required to wear masks at the event. Masks will be provided for those that need them, and seating will reflect social distancing guidelines.
In-person attendance will come at a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Glen Allen High School, 10700 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen.
Attendees will undergo a brief health screening and have their temperature taken before entering.
This includes questions such as, “have you traveled outside Virginia in the past 14 days?” School officials encourage that only one participant attend from each household.
