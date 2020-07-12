Forecast: Summer heat is here to stay

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Typical summertime heat and humidity will prevail over Virginia for at least the next week, with minimal opportunities for rain.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Showers look to mostly stay west of I-95 for you Sunday evening. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny hot and more humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few PM storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Afternoon storms. Lows mid 70s, highs lower 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
