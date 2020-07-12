Deputies identify man who drowned at Lake Anna on Sunday

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who drowned at Lake Anna on Sunday, July 12.
The victim was identified as Nathaniel R. Mines, 50, of Alexandria.
After further investigation, it was determined that Mines was on a small floatation raft when the wind blew him a considerable distance from his boat.
“He left the flotation and attempted to swim back to the boat. He was observed changing his mind and attempting to return to the raft, when he went under and his friends lost sight of him,” the sheriff’s office said.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Game and Inland Fisheries, Coast Guard, Fire & EMS all searched the area without success at first.
His body was later found by the Spotsylvania County Dive Team.
