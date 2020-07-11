Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed

Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed
FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York. Washington police are investigating a protest outside the home of Carlson as a possible hate crime. According to a police report, a group of demonstrators gathered outside Carlson's Northwest Washington home Wednesday night, Nov. 7, 2018. A video posted on social media but later removed shows people standing outside a darkened home chanting "Tucker Carlson we will fight/We know where you sleep at night." (Source: AP Photo/ Richard Drew)
By Associated Press | July 11, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT - Updated July 11 at 6:29 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - Tucker Carlson’s top writer has resigned from Fox News after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks online.

CNN reported Friday that writer Blake Neff used a pseudonym to post bigoted comments about Black and Asian people, as well as women, on the online forum AutoAdmit.

Neff began working on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in 2016 and was known as Carlson’s top writer.

Neff previously worked as a reporter for the right-wing news outlet The Daily Caller, which Carlson co-founded.

Fox News executives on Saturday said they condemned Neff’s “horrendous and deeply offensive” comments.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Submit a news tip.