RPD warn of scam calls impersonating police officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating scam phone calls from someone impersonating RPD personnel.
Earlier this week, there were several reports of a scammer calling and saying they were from the warrants and information section of the police department. The scammer would claim that the person answering had a warrant on file and attempt to get money.
Police say the caller used police officers’ names to make it seem authentic, and stated a “fee” could be paid through a voucher.
“The Richmond Police Department will never call you asking for money,” said Community, Youth and Intervention Services Capt. F. Flippo. “We want to remind citizens to never provide their credit card information over the phone and to report any suspicious phone calls.”
If you receive a call like this or a similar one, call the RPD’s non-emergency line at (804) 646-5100.
