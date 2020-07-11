Richmond police investigate three overnight shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It was a busy night for Richmond police after three separate shootings early Saturday morning.
The first shooting happened at approximately 1:08 AM when Richmond police responded to the 1200 block of St. James Street.
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
The next shooting happened around 2:16 AM when police got a call to the 1700 block of E. Franklin Street.
Officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with a life threatening injury.
The third shooting happened just after 2:30 AM when police responded to the 2200 block of E. Main for a two vehicle accident.
Police found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and he was taken to a local hospital with a life threatening injury.
Richmond police have not released any suspect information or said if the shootings are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
