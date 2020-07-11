RFD battles two-alarm apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire Department brought a two-alarm apartment fire near Virginia Union University’s campus under control on Saturday morning.
RFD reported that four apartments were impacted by the fire. Virginia Red Cross was contacted to possibly assist 12 adults and 5 children. RFD said in a tweet that there were no injuries to report.
Crews arrived to a fire at 2307 Cecil Road with heavy fire from the rear of the apartment late Saturday morning. The fire then extended to an adjacent apartment through the attic, which caused a 2nd Alarm to be declared.
