Henricus Park offering free admission to healthcare workers

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Healthcare workers can visit Henricus Historical Park for free this summer.
Workers in the healthcare field will be given free admission with proper employee ID until Sept. 6. This applies to all workers, including nurses, doctors, administration members and janitorial staff.
Henricus Historical Park is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $9 per adult and $7 per kid ages 3-12.
The park re-creates 17th-century life in the English settlement and Powhatan Indian site of Arrohateck. It also holds rich Revolutionary and Civil War history.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.