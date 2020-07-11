Four charged following shooting death of 17-year-old in West End

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have charged four people with conspiracy to commit murder after a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in the West End.
Of the four individuals, two were adults and two were juveniles. The adults, Malik J. Gary, 19, and Thai-Kee Dunn-Brown, 19, were arrested and transported to Henrico County Jail.
The names of the other two charged individuals were not released because they are minors.
The shooting happened on July 7 on the 9500 block of Crown Court in the Springfield Apartment complex.
Police have not released the victim’s name since he is a juvenile.
Anyone with information should contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
