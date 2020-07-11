Forecast: Hot pattern will accelerate next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Post tropical cyclone Fay continues to become more disorganized while making its way through interior New England. Most of Virginia, except near the coast, saw no impact. A few storms Friday evening will accompany an otherwise mainly dry and increasingly hot forecast through next week.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with only an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs in the low 90s. A few could see a passing pop-up shower. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and very hot. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very hot and humid with a few PM storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid and upper 90s (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
