Forecast: Hot pattern will accelerate next week

A low chance of isolated showers/storms continues, but most will stay completely dry

By Sophia Armata | July 11, 2020 at 5:02 AM EDT - Updated July 11 at 5:02 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Post tropical cyclone Fay continues to become more disorganized while making its way through interior New England. Most of Virginia, except near the coast, saw no impact. A few storms Friday evening will accompany an otherwise mainly dry and increasingly hot forecast through next week.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with only an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs in the low 90s. A few could see a passing pop-up shower. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and very hot. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very hot and humid with a few PM storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid and upper 90s (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

