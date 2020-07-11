Fifth person charged in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old in West End

Henrico Police responded to the shooting on July 7 on the 9500 block of Crown Court.
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 11, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 3:34 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have charged five people with conspiracy to commit murder after a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in the West End on July 7.

Police have now charged a fifth suspect, Saki Nowacki, 21, with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the shooting death of the teen.

Saki Nowacki
Saki Nowacki (Source: Henrico Jail)

Earlier in July, police charged four individuals, two were adults and two were juveniles. The adults, Malik J. Gary, 19, and Thai-Kee Dunn-Brown, 19, were arrested and transported to Henrico County Jail.

Malik J. Gary
Malik J. Gary (Source: Henrico Police Department)
Thai-Kee Dunn-Brown
Thai-Kee Dunn-Brown (Source: Henrico Police Department)

The names of the other two charged individuals were not released because they are minors.

The shooting happened on July 7 on the 9500 block of Crown Court in the Springfield Apartment complex.

Police have not released the victim’s name since he is a juvenile.

Anyone with information should contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

