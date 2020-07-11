Fifth person charged in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old in West End

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have charged five people with conspiracy to commit murder after a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in the West End on July 7.
Police have now charged a fifth suspect, Saki Nowacki, 21, with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the shooting death of the teen.
Earlier in July, police charged four individuals, two were adults and two were juveniles. The adults, Malik J. Gary, 19, and Thai-Kee Dunn-Brown, 19, were arrested and transported to Henrico County Jail.
The names of the other two charged individuals were not released because they are minors.
The shooting happened on July 7 on the 9500 block of Crown Court in the Springfield Apartment complex.
Police have not released the victim’s name since he is a juvenile.
Anyone with information should contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
