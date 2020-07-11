Fauquier County Deputy assaulted, found unconscious

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Deputy was found unconscious on the roadside by a passerby after being attacked by occupant(s) of a passing vehicle Friday.
Authorities say that the attack occurred at 7:10 p.m., at the intersection of Old Waterloo Road and Wilson Road, outside of Warrenton.
The deputy stopped at the intersection to remove a road hazard from the roadway.
As the deputy was walking back to his marked Sheriff’s Office vehicle he heard an approaching vehicle and heard someone yell.
The deputy observed a black SUV and was then struck in the head by an object.
The black SUV continued travelling west from Old Waterloo Road onto Wilson Road.
A passerby found the deputy at 7:15 p.m., lying unconscious and face down on the roadside.
The passerby contacted 9-1-1.
The deputy was transported to Fauquier Hospital.
The deputy was travelling home after his shift when this attack occurred.
Anyone with information about the attack on this deputy or information about this black SUV is strongly encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
