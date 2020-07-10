Virginia Supreme Court upholds decision blocking Walmart from electricity choice

The Supreme Court of Virginia quashed Walmart’s effort to buy energy from companies other than state utilities Dominion and Appalachian Power Company Thursday when it upheld an earlier decision by the State Corporation Commission blocking such an attempt.
“Despite its ostensible complexity, this case boils down to a simple conclusion: The commission believed that now is not a good time to grant these petitions,” the court concluded in an opinion penned by Justice Arthur Kelsey.
The ruling brings to an end yet another chapter in the long-running saga of companies seeking to buy their electricity in Virginia from non-utility providers by taking advantage of three loopholes in state code allowing retail choice.
Two of these loopholes are straightforward. One allows any customer that uses more than five megawatts of power to exit the utility’s customer pool. Another allows customers to buy “100 percent renewable energy” from third-party providers as long as the utility doesn’t offer the same thing. The latter loophole is rapidly closing: Appalachian Power has had a fully renewable option on its books since 2019, and regulators earlier this month approved a similar offering from Dominion.
The third loophole, which was under examination in the Walmart case, allows a customer with multiple sites in Virginia that collectively use more than five megawatts of electricity to combine those loads and buy energy from a non-utility if doing so doesn’t harm remaining customers or go against the public interest.
Beginning in December 2017, Walmart sought to do just that at more than 160 stores using about 91 megawatts of electricity across both Dominion and Appalachian Power territory.
State regulators, however, denied their request. Letting Walmart leave the utilities’ customer pools, they found, would on average increase monthly bills by 13 cents for remaining Dominion ratepayers and 5 cents for Appalachian Power ratepayers, while shifting $65 million in costs to Dominion customers and $4 million to Appalachian Power customers over the next decade and potentially affecting possible customer refunds.
