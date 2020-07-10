VIDEO: Reward offered for information on two fires set outside Fredricksburg Police Headquarters

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have released a new video that shows a suspect starting two fires outside Fredricksburg Police Department Headquarters. And thanks to a generous donation, a hefty reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
On May 31 at approximately 12:35 a.m., police say a man poured a flammable fluid on the Fallen Officer Memorial and the front entrance to Police Department headquarters.
Two fires ensued but were quickly extinguished by the Fredericksburg Fire Department. There were no injuries caused by the flames.
On June 11, police say a patrol officer observed the front entrance sign was vandalized sometime during the night.
The Fredericksburg Police Department is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in either case. Officials say the reward has jumped from $1,000 to $6,000 thanks to a donation from a city resident and former council member.
“This individual’s generous donating is in honor of our fallen officers and our current men and women in Blue,” officials said in a statement. “We are truly grateful for their support to our agency.”
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call 540-373-3122.
