Video: Henrico man charged with vandalism after tearing down BLM sign

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man faces a vandalism charge after a video surveillance system shows him tearing down Black Lives Matter posters.
On Thursday, around 6:54 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Kelly Ridge Road for a reported vandalism.
The victim told officers someone had ripped down the Black Lives Matter signs which were posted along the outside of the fence.
Ring camera footage timestamped at 4:30 p.m. shows a man tearing down at least one sign along the fence.
“Thanks to the community working together, the officer was able to identify the person responsible for removing the signs,” police said.
Stephen B. Safferwich, Jr., 55, of Henrico, was charged with misdemeanor vandalism.
Safferwich turned himself in without incident. He has since been released from jail.
