Richmond police saves 18-year-old after being shot multiple times

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Officers of the Richmond Police Department saved an 18-year-old’s life after he was shot multiple times.
On July 7 shortly before 5 a.m. in the 2200 block of Creighton Court Road, Officer C. McNeil and Officer C. Arendall found an 18-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk.
The officers noticed the victim needed immediate medical attention.
Before EMS arrived on the scene, police say the officers applied tourniquets to the victim’s legs to stop the excessive bleeding.
Officers were able to save the victim.
Richmond police say they do not have a suspect description or any details of the shooting at this time.
Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective Sergeant K. Reed at (804) 646-5034 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
