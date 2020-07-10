Richmond police officers save 18-year-old after being shot multiple times

Richmond police officers save 18-year-old after being shot multiple times
Officers McNeil, Arendall and their partners responded to the shooting around 5 a.m. There they found a teen with gunshot wounds to his legs. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 10, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 11:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Officers of the Richmond Police Department saved an 18-year-old’s life after he was shot multiple times.

On July 7 shortly before 5 a.m. in the 2200 block of Creighton Court Road, Officer C. McNeil and Officer C. Arendall found an 18-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk.

The 18-year-old was transported to VCU Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, however the quick action by these officers helped save his life, according to EMTs.
The 18-year-old was transported to VCU Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, however the quick action by these officers helped save his life, according to EMTs. (Source: NBC12)

The officers noticed the victim needed immediate medical attention.

Before EMS arrived on the scene, police say the officers applied tourniquets to the victim’s legs to stop the excessive bleeding.

Officers were able to save the victim.

Richmond police say they do not have a suspect description or any details of the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective Sergeant K. Reed at (804) 646-5034 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.