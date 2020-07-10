Police: Two suspects sought in commercial burglary in June

Police are looking for two suspects involved in a commercial burglary that occurred in June. (Source: Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 10, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 11:08 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for two suspects involved in a commercial burglary that occurred in June.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on June 19, police say an unknown man broke into the Shell Gas Station located in the 6200 block of Jahnke Road.

Security footage shows two suspects driving a van and parking near the side of the building.

Police say in the footage, one man broke a window to gain access to the business and stole several cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

The suspects then fled.

Police say there is damage to the van the suspects were driving.

Police say there is damage to the van the suspects were driving. (Source: Richmond Police)

Anyone with information should contact Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

