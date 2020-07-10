Police search for man accused of striking woman with handgun

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is accused of assaulting a woman with a handgun.
Police were called to a home in the 9200 block of Clovis Street around 5:30 p.m. on July 10.
“Once on scene, officers learned that an adult male had fired a gun in the residence and struck an adult female victim with a handgun,” police said.
No one was shot but the woman had non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers identified the suspect as Kevin J. Batts, 36, whose last known address was at the residence police were called to.
Detectives have obtained warrants for Batts for malicious wounding, shooting in an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, breaking and entering and assault.
Police also said Batts tried breaking into another residence after the initial incident.
Anyone with information about where Batts may be is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
