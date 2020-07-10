Police search for credit card fraud suspect

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are searching for a woman who is suspected of credit card theft and fraud.
Police said on June 6 between 1-4 p.m., the suspect went into an employees-only area of the Aeropostale at Southpark Mall and stole several credit cards from an employee’s personal belongings.
Officials then say the suspect went to the Marshalls at Southpark Crossing and used one of the cards to make an unauthorized purchase.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
