Police investigating fatal shooting in Staunton

On July 9, 2020 at approximately 11:00 pm the Staunton Police Department responded to the 1700-blk of Springhill Road for the report of gunshots fired and an unresponsive person. Bruce L. Williams, Jr, 26 of Staunton was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or the Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322- 2017.