Orange County man arrested, charged after striking man with piece of wood

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested and charged after killing another man with a piece of wood.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. on July 8, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 17000 block of James Madison Highway for the report of an assault.
According to the police’s investigation, a verbal altercation took place between several people.
Police say the altercation escalated to the point where Leonard Lee Toombs, 42, of Orange, was struck on the head with a piece of wood.
Toombs sustained life-threatening injuries.
Deputies performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived on the scene. Toombs was transported to UVA Hospital and on July 9, succumbed to his injuries.
Police say, Rodney Wayne Landes, 33, of Gordonsville was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious wounding. Additional charges are pending.
Landes is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail with no bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
