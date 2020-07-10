One person dead, another hospitalized after deadly crash in Hanover

One person has died and another is hospitalized after a fatal vehicle crash in Hanover. (Source: WMBF News)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 10, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 12:42 PM

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a deadly crash in Hanover.

At 1:46 a.m. on July 10, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 north.

Police say a BMW was traveling northbound on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the interstate near mile marker 96.

The driver of the BMW was transported to VCU Medical Center, however, the passenger died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

