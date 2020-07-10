News to Know for July 10: Pedestrian hit in Henrico; Arthur Ashe statue; Injunction on statue removal; CIAA cancels fall sports; Lewis Ginter updates; Dry day, mostly sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Tropical Storm Fay is nearby, bringing soaking rain to the states to our north.
Richmond and Central Virginia looking mainly dry for a while.
Mostly Cloudy morning, then Mostly sunny afternoon, with only an isolated shower possible, most likely in the morning East of I-95. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Henrico.
Crews were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. at West Broad Street and Spring Oak Drive near the Barnes and Noble and Short Pump Town Center.
Police said a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The Crash Team was called to the scene to investigate.
Family members of Arther Ashe have requested that the monument be temporarily removed from Monument Avenue, according to a city spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the family made the request during the recent period of unrest in the city. Ashe’s nephew, David Harris, spoke out saying that the family members would like it to be removed until there is no threat of it being damaged.
“Our request was in the spirit of one public safety, and two artistic preservation, and if there was a threat to extensive damage of the statue,” said Harris.
Harris says the family doesn’t want to see a repeat or the defacing the statue endured back in June or for the memorial to become a potential target for agitators because it is the only other monument beside the Robert E. Lee Memorial left standing on Monument Avenue, in addition to being the only non-Confederate monument.
As more symbols of the Confederacy fall yet again in Richmond, a three-page letter is providing the man behind the decision with some legal cover.
Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin says Mayor Levar Stoney’s actions are justified.
Earlier this week, an anonymous person filed suit against the mayor over the removal asking for an injunction, which a judge granted on Thursday.
For now, Richmond City Hall officials aren’t commenting on the suit nor the new revelations from the commonwealth’s attorney.
Five people were hurt after a rental home’s deck collapsed in Virginia Beach.
The incident happened in the Sandbridge area on July 9.
Emergency crews said a family from Pittsburgh was vacationing at the home when the second-story deck crashed onto the pool deck below where the family members were.
None of the family members sustained serious injuries.
School leaders held a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss options for re-opening schools in this new age of coronavirus.
Some teachers say they don’t feel they should have to return to the classroom. They just don’t want to risk it.
That’s why the Superintendent is presenting different options, some involving virtual instruction.
Others involve a mix of in-class and at-home learning, but there are a whole lot of factors to consider.
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) has announced that its sports have been suspended for the fall of 2020 due to ongoing safety concerns associated with COVID-19.
This means Virginia Union and Virginia State will not field schedules.
The decision is informed by the reality that several CIAA member schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases.
This recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of these states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA member institutions.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has announced it will begin a phased reopening on Thursday, July 16.
The Garden will welcome members first, followed by the general public with changes in place.
Tickets will go on sale on July 12 through Lewis Ginter’s website.
Members-only days are June 25-28; July 2, 3, 5 (the Garden is closed July 4) and July 9-12.
Richmond’s annual 2020 More Than Pink Walk will be going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration is now open for this year’s virtual walk.
If you download the More Than Pink Walk app, you can track your steps and post pictures directly to social media.
The virtual walk will take place on Sept. 12.
A pediatric cancer survivor from Mechanicsville has had her birthday wish come true.
Ten-year-old Sawyer Perkins was diagnosed with cancer at age 5. Despite doctors diagnosing her with only a 17% chance of survival, come Monday, Sawyer will be celebrating her tenth birthday.
As a pediatric cancer patient, Sawyer has trouble walking, which is one of the reasons why she loves the water.
Medallion Pools, along with Mason’s Toy Box, surprised Sawyer with a brand new above-ground swimming pool in her own back yard.
Mason’s Toy Box is a non-profit organization that helps families by offering gifts to hospitalized children. Sawyer is no stranger to the organization.
She has been a recipient in the past, but she’s also been a volunteer, attending events and helping other children in need.
Dream as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’ll die today - James Dean
