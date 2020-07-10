More COVID-19 testing events scheduled for Richmond, Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Health District has another upcoming COVID-19 testing event in the month of July.
The testing event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Here’s a list of dates and locations:
- Thursday, July 9 - Powhatan Community Center, “The Hut” | 5051 Northampton Street, Richmond, 23231
- Tuesday, July 14 - Broad Rock Community Center | 4615 Ferguson Lane (Richmond City)
- Thursday, July 16 - Tuckahoe Middle School | 9000 Three Chopt Road (Henrico County)
To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday (except holidays).
Limited walk-up testing will also be offered while test supplies last.
Attendees are advised to bring their umbrella for rainy weather or shade from the sun while waiting in line.
