More COVID-19 testing events scheduled for Richmond, Henrico in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Health District has more upcoming COVID-19 testing events in the month of July.
Here’s a list of dates, locations and times:
- Tuesday, July 21 - Hotchkiss Field Community Center (Richmond) from 9AM-11AM
- Thursday, July 23 - Randolph Community Center (Richmond) from 4PM-6PM
- Saturday, July 25 - Fairfield Middle School (East Henrico) from 9AM-11AM
To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday (except holidays).
Limited walk-up testing will also be offered while test supplies last.
Attendees are advised to bring their umbrella for rainy weather or shade from the sun while waiting in line.
