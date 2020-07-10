Mayor Stoney announced members of city task force to Reimagine Public Safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced the members of the city’s task force to Reimagine Public Safety.
The members of the task force will bring an array of perspectives from activist, legal, academic, law enforcement, emergency services, artistic, healthcare and other fields.
“We need a new process for noncriminal and nonviolent calls for service, and that will be a top priority for this task force,” Mayor Stoney said. “We must center compassion instead of consequences.”
The mayor established three foundational requests of the task force:
- Reviewing the police department’s use of force policies
- Exploring an approach to public safety that uses a human services lens
- Prioritizing community healing and engagement
At the end of a 45-day period, the task force will bring forward a set of actionable steps and recommendations to Mayor Stoney to build a safer city for everyone.
Members of the task force include:
- Sergeant Carol Adams, Richmond Police Department
- Ram Bhagat, Manager of School Culture and Climate Strategy for RPS
- Glenwood Burley, retired RPD officer
- Keisha Cummings, community engagement specialist, founder of 2LOVE LLC, member of the Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project and the Richmond Peace Team
- Torey Edmonds, Community Outreach Coordinator at VCU Clark-Hill Institute for Positive Youth Development
- Professor Daryl Fraser, VCU School of Social Work professor and licensed clinical social worker
- Triston Harris, Black Lives Matters organizer and organizer of the 5,000 Man March Against Racism
- Birdie Hairston Jamison, former district court judge for the 13th Judicial District in Virginia
- Councilman Mike Jones
- Shanel Lewis, Youth Violence Prevention Specialist at the Richmond City Health District
- Brandon Lovee, Richmond artist and advocate, member of the Richmond Peace Team
- Colette McEachin, Richmond Commonwealth Attorney
- Reverend Dontae McCutchen, Love Cathedral Community Church
- Dr. Lisa Moon, Associate Provost at VUU and former Director of the Center for the Study of the Urban Child
- Sergeant Brad Nixon, RPD
- Tracy Paner, Public Defender for the City of Richmond
- Bill Pantele, Richmond attorney and former City Council Member
- Professor William Pelfrey, VCU professor with expertise in emergency preparedness and policing
- Councilwoman Ellen Robertson
- Rodney Robinson, National Teacher of the Year and teacher at the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center
- Patrice Shelton, Community Health Worker in Hillside Court and director of the Hillside Court Partnership
- Lashawnda Singleton, President of the Richmond Association of Black Social Workers
- Sheba Williams, Executive Director of NoLef Turns
- Courtney Winston, Richmond trial attorney
Regarding community healing and engagement, the mayor said that the task force will allow the city to explore methods of engagement that will enable meaningful change, using his support for the Virginia Black Legislative Caucus’ legislative package as an example.
“There is a lot of work ahead of us, but this group’s diversity of expertise and lived experiences is a key asset on our path forward,” Mayor Stoney said. “I am thrilled to have this team help our city heal.”
The Mayor’s Office is working with the Office of Community Wealth Building’s Community Ambassadors to identify additional community members, including youth, to be part of the task force’s important work and to assist with community engagement.
The task force is committed to a transparent process and will make meeting minutes available to the public.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.