Henrico jails take measures to stop spread after nearly 50 inmates test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Forty-three additional inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at Henrico County’s Jail West. The entire facility, including staff, was tested after three inmates tested positive earlier in the week.
Officials say that of the 43 inmates who tested positive, only nine are experiencing mild symptoms - the rest remain asymptomatic.
Negative test results came back for 26 inmates and 18 jail staff members. Results are still pending for more than 100 staff members and contractors. Eight inmates refused to be tested.
To limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Sheriff’s Office has separated the inmates who have tested positive as a group and is preparing to test all inmates and staff at Henrico’s Jail West and Jail East.
As of Friday, July 10, Henrico County has 594 inmates at Jail West and 537 at Jail East
The Sheriff’s Office is also offering to test individuals who may have been exposed while incarcerated at Jail West. Anyone released on or after June 20 is eligible to receive free testing for COVID-19. For information, call 501-4571 or email sheriff@henrico.us.
“Following the guidance of health experts and county officials, the Sheriff’s Office is taking aggressive steps to identify and control this outbreak of COVID-19,” Sheriff Alisa A. Gregory said in a release. “We are committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and well-being of our hardworking staff and others who work in the jails as well as those in our custody.”
Henrico’s jails introduced a series of precautionary measures at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which include:
- Screening all inmates, jail staff and contractors for potential symptoms before they enter the facilities
- Enhanced cleaning and sanitization of dayrooms and other common areas
- Providing face coverings to all inmates
- Isolating as a group all new inmates whose screenings indicate possible exposure
- Isolating as a group all new inmates for at least 14 days before introducing them into the general population.
