Henrico launches rental assistance program for residents impacted by COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County has launched a new rental assistance program to help people at risk of losing their homes due to financial problems caused by the pandemic.
Applications are available online - and if you qualify, you could receive up to $1,500 a month to help pay rent for a maximum of four months.
“Funding is available for qualifying, income-eligible households that have been impacted by job loss, furlough, reduction in hours of pay or other factors resulting from the economic downturn precipitated by the pandemic. The emergency program is designed to prevent homelessness; assistance is intended for Henrico renters facing imminent loss of their residence,” a release said.
The county is using $360,000 it received through the federal CARES Act.
For more information and how to apply, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.