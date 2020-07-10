Hanover Fire-EMS crews meet 2-year-old they helped save from drowning

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Fire-EMS crews met the little 2-year-old girl they helped save from drowning a few weeks ago.
When crews were called on June 21 for a possible drowning, they arrived to find two nurses already performing CPR on the unresponsive 2-year-old.
“The crew from Engine 407 and Medic 407 worked together to treat this critical patient and transported her to VCU Medical Center where her treatment continued,” Hanover County Fire-EMS said on Facebook.
Crews said they were able to the girl, named Nora, who they worked so hard to save, on Friday morning thanks to an effective “Chain of Survival.”
“The “Chain of Survival” begins with early recognition of an emergency and activation of the 9-1-1 system. It continues with early CPR, early defibrillation, rapid access to basic or advanced EMS care and post-care at the Hospital,” Hanover County Fire-EMS said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.