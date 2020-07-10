Former Monacan star Megan Walker tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Monacan basketball star and current New York Liberty rookie forward Megan Walker has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Friday. Walker is in self-isolation and did not travel with the team to the IMG Academy, where the WNBA will be holding its season.
The team’s statement was released on Friday evening:
“New York Liberty rookie forward Megan Walker tested positive for the COVID-19 virus prior to the team traveling to Florida. She is in self-isolation under the care of team physicians, did not travel with the team to IMG Academy, and is unable to join the team for the start of training camp.
“Although she is asymptomatic, she strongly encourages everyone to wear a mask in public and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“The Liberty are in frequent communication with Megan and are optimistic that she will eventually join the team at IMG Academy and compete in the 2020 WNBA season when it is safe for her to do so. The safety and health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that Megan receives the best care possible.”
The Liberty selected the former Chief with the ninth overall pick in April’s WNBA Draft.
Walker was the 2020 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year during her junior season at UConn, averaging 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She earned plenty of accolades during her high school days at Monacan, earning Gatorade National Player of the Year for women’s basketball in 2017 and leading the Chiefs to three consecutive state championships. Walker was also a McDonald’s All-American, three time state Player of the Year and scored more than 2,000 points during her high school career.
