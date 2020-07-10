Flag football set for weekend in Glen Allen

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - College football season is up in the air, the NFL regular season is still two months away, so those looking for their football fix can find it in Glen Allen this weekend.
The East Coast National Championship leg of the Flag Football World Championship Tour kicks off on Saturday at Glover Park. This will feature 129 teams competing in an adult flag football tournament, ages ranging from 18 to some players in their 50s and 60s, according to FFWCT co-founder Travis Burnett.
“The Region is excited to welcome world-class athletes to Henrico County’s Glover Park for this weekend’s Flag Football World Championship Tour East Coast Nationals,” said J.C. Poma, Director of Sports Relations for Richmond Region Tourism. “Football is America’s favorite spectator sport and to have 129 teams and over 2,500 athletes representing 13 states come to Henrico County and safely celebrate their passion for the game is a great way to both keep people active and reinvigorate our hospitality community in the wake of COVID-19”.
Burnett says after coronavirus wreaked havoc on sports for a bit, it’s nice to be back in action.
“It feels good for everybody, for us as the tournament organizers, obviously, it’s a big deal to get these things back up and running. Players, they have been hitting us up and just begging us not to cancel. Everybody’s looking forward to playing and traveling and just getting back to it.”
The co-founder of the tournament also says that safety precautions will be in place throughout the weekend. Hand sanitizer will be readily available, masks will be encouraged when players are not on the field, and there will be room for social distancing.
The winner of this weekend’s tournament will earn a trip to the tournament’s world championships in Panama City Beach, Florida, which takes place in January.
