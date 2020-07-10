First case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome reported in Rappahannock area

First case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome reported in Rappahannock area
MIS-C COVID-19 Syndrome(MGN Image) (Source: MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 10, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 7:58 AM

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Rappahannock Area Health District has confirmed a case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children associated with COVID-19.

The health district says the child has recovered and to protect the privacy of the patient, no other details will be disclosed.

MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with COVID-19. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May.

MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs.

Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of:

  • Irritability or decreased activity
  • Abdominal pain without another explanation
  • Diarrhea
  • Vomiting
  • Rash
  • Conjunctivitis
  • Lack of appetite
  • Red or cracked lips
  • Red or bumpy tongue
  • Swollen hands and feet

Not all children with MIS-C have the same symptoms.

Call your doctor immediately if your child becomes ill and has a continued fever or any of these symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.