First Alert: Slim rain chances raise early drought concerns

Tropical Storm Fay misses Virginia almost entirely

By Sophia Armata | July 10, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 11:46 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the early stages of Tropical Storm Fay’s formation, it looked as if the Virginia coastline and areas west would see some much-needed rain. Unfortunately it took a northeastward turn and left Central Virginia with barely anything in our rain gauges.

Landfalling tropical systems can be a boon for our water during the summer months, especially in dry years.

Although some may be thankful for the dry summer days, most of Central Virginia could use rain. The United States Drought Monitor now shows an area of “abnormally dry” conditions in and around the city of Fredericksburg, VA.

"Abnormally Dry" conditions in areas surrounding Fredericksburg, VA mean that common impacts associated with a category D0 drought will be reported . (Source: National Drought Mitigation Center & NBC12)

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, during a D0 drought, a few things are expected to be reported in impacted areas:

  • Drought watches are issued
  • Voluntary water conservation is requested
  • Grass growth slows; lawns begin to go brown
  • River flows begin to drop

Other areas outside of the designated drought boundary are getting dry and will likely be added into the drought map for next Thursday’s update.

The map below shows big sections of Virginia have only received about 5% to 25% of their normal rainfall totals for this time of year.

A few areas north & south of the metro are experiencing anywhere from 5% to 25% of their normal rain totals over the past 14 days. (Source: NWS & NOAA)

Thankfully, the dryness has been short-lived. In June; however, Central VA saw 5.25″ of rain (according to the NWS in Wakefield) which left us with a one-inch surplus.

Areas that may have seen more rainfall in the month of June are now below average as we head into mid-July (Source: NWS, NOAA)

Thankfully areas river levels are fine (the James is actually above normal for this time of year) But as we look at the upcoming weather pattern, it’s looking like nothing more than a few pop up showers or storms.

With drought conditions already present in parts of Virginia, the NBC 12 Weather Team will be keeping an eye out for the next big rainmaker to try and alleviate some of those problems.

